Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, DLC dedicated to the second chapter of Aloy’s adventure, was released just a few days ago, and we were able to test it properly. Net of the problems of the base game, which will not be highlighted here (you can recover everything in our review), we found ourselves in front of a well packaged product, indeed, to be honest, for a product that impressed us enormously. The Los Angeles of Guerrilla Games (take a tour of Dead Island 2 too since you’re there) is a real gem, full of facets and memorable viewssomething to which the saga has actually accustomed us from the beginning.

Where we left off

Before getting to the heart of it, know that we cannot and do not want to spoil anything about the plot, also because the main mission lasts about 4/5 hours out of the total 15 of the DLC, so any information risks being “excessive”. But it’s good to know that to access the Burning Shores additional content you must necessarily have completed the main story of the base game. If you are one of them, the add-on will open to you immediately with an audio from Sylens asking you for a chat.

The DLC therefore starts immediately after the conclusion of the events of Horizon Forbidden West, but in this case the narrative incipit is very different from what you might expect, or that it is only possible to imagine within any videogame production. Aloy therefore confirms herself as a relentless heroine, and his personality continues to stand out and be central to the story. Of course, she will not be alone, given that to accompany her in this new story there will also be a new supporting actress that we will leave you with the pleasure of discovering.

The certainty is that the focus of the screenplay, in addition to that of the mission in general and the depth of some characters, is to emphasize the customs and culture of the Quen, the people who settled between the shores of Rive Ardenti, or the area where the DLC is set. Why yes, as happened with the first DLC dedicated to Zero Dawn, this too unlocks a new area accessible, however, only through fast travel.

Having said that, as far as the script and narration are concerned, we are not beyond the standards of Forbidden West, but it must be said that a further step has been taken towards deepening the characters and less on the rest, a choice that we feel we can fully embrace given the nature of the additional content.

A clear step forward

It makes you smile to see Burning Shores and think about what Forbidden West could have been like, if only it came out exclusively for PS5. Indeed, the additional content is a real amusement park for lovers of car hunting, proposing situations in which only skilled adventurers can survive. By virtue of what has just been said, we confirm that the feeling is that the general difficulty level has been calibrated slightly higher than the base titlebut rest assured because in addition to getting there already prepared, the DLC puts it at our disposal new ways to hurt your enemies.

Burning Shores does the same job as the base game, but bigger, with a couple of really intense moments, so much so that we can’t explain why we haven’t seen – or almost – developed in a similar way in the base adventure. As we mentioned, unfortunately the DLC brings out starkly what kind of production we could have had if Forbidden West came out exclusively to PS5, and not cross-gen as it happened later. Whether it’s due to the pandemic or PS5’s shortage of stocks, the road taken has led to this for the base game, and unfortunately when certain choices are made, the consequences also come to terms. One of these is that of having supplied a product that is much more of the same (not that it’s a bad thing) than it actually could have been, skimping on the actual novelties. Although Burning Shores follows the paths set by Forbidden West, in those moments when he travels alone along the road traced especially for himmanages to return a sense of grandeur and awe that was out of the ordinary.

The previously mentioned map is pure joy for the eyes, but in general everything Burning Shores is at least as good, if not more, than the base game. Here we enter into mere personal taste, but the DLC takes advantage of some mechanics that are unlocked towards the end in Forbidden Westthis gives a further way to explore the map and inevitably gives something more back to the players, both in purely aesthetic and gameplay terms.

A DLC is still a DLC, but…

On balance Burning Shores leaves a very specific feeling: this is just the appetizer of what we will be able to see in the third chapter of Horizon. It must be said that what has just been said is almost a pity, because it almost seems to want to demean what Forbidden West offers, but we assure you that this is absolutely not the intention.

If you are a fan of the saga, or if you just liked it and enjoyed the second chapter, this is a truly unmissable DLC for you. As previously mentioned, the defects are those of the first work, but if you have already metabolized and overcome them, Burning Shores will really leave you speechless.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is a real gem, a must for fans and even just for anyone, for one reason or another, who enjoyed the second chapter of the Aloy saga. Basically the add-on does the same job as the base game, but it does it bigger and at the right pace.