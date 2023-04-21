The expansion Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has been available for PS5 for a few days, but the first curiosities are already popping up, such as a easter eggs dedicated to The Last Of Us 2 by Naughty Dog.

At this point you are right Attention, because we are about to write a preview of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. They are actually very small, but if you don’t want to have them, close the news or go and look at the clouds in the game, which are actually really beautiful.

In the course of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores you can get a bow that is a clear reference to The Last of Us part 2. Let’s see the full explanation on where to find it:

The discovery was made by Reddit user AlbusDumbdlor, who was the first to find thetoy bow. The characteristics of the weapon are quite poor, but what makes the fans happy is the fact that it is the same bow used during a section of The Last of Us 2, that of the aquarium.

In short, we are facing an exchange of equipment between apocalyptic worlds. We will see over time if other easter eggs are discovered in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.