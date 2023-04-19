Today, April 19, 2023, is the release date of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoresthe DLC of the 2022 Guerrilla Games game. This new content offers various new features and, of course, among these is included a new map to explore. But how big is this area? According to a PlayStation Access video, the Burning Shores are about a third of the main game map.

It’s about quite generous size, as the main map of Horizon Forbidden West is massive and takes many hours to explore in depth. Obviously the size of the map is by no means the only relevant factor, as it all depends on the density of missions, unique areas to explore, machine encounters and collectibles to find. The base game, however, was satisfactory from this point of view so we can assume that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will not be less.

The PlayStation Access videos is available below and the part to view in case you want to see the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores map with your own eyes is the minute 12:45. It is a more or less rectangular area, with a good division between aquatic areas and emerged areas. We also recall that in this DLC there is a new creature, the Waterwing, which allows you to explore underwater quickly, so the aquatic area is not to be seen as an “empty” area.

In addition to the map and creatures, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores also features a new storyline and new characters, including a new ally named Seyka. Precisely in this regard, you can see a video that shows us Seyka and some glimpses of the DLC.