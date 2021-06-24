Guerrilla Games, one of the software houses of Sony studios, famous all over the world for excellent titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn, or the sequel to be released on PlayStation 5 and PS4 Horizon Forbidden West, the saga of Killzone and others, he recently posted a job advertisement where he claims to be looking for a new Lead Writer.

As you can see from a tweet published on the well-known social network, the images shown describe more precisely the job and the various tasks. However, what stands out in particular, as highlighted in the second photo, concerns a not yet announced open-world MMORPG online game.

A sort of pre-announcement, in a sense, that could really appeal to many fans of the company who can’t wait to find out what it is. The exclusivity of the game on the Sony PlayStation 5 platform is quite obvious. However, it could be a cross-gen title, therefore in favor of the past PlayStation 4, or simply an exclusive console and therefore also distributed on PC.

Among the comments of the post, the main hypotheses concern a new chapter of Killzone, others instead an online experience of Horizon, still others a completely new IP.

Guerrilla Games is hiring a Lead Writer for an unannounced MMORPG! 👀 Seems like sony is developing their own Destiny at Guerrilla! # PS5 pic.twitter.com/JYdaFaC8oM – Joe Miller (@ JoeMiller101) June 24, 2021

There are currently no clues whatsoever, other than those that can be translated from the job posting in the tweet above. Strengthened by one of the most popular sagas of the current videogame panorama, the boys of Guerrilla Games they will first want to push hard on the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West. The latter, we have recently learned that it is also in development on the now old-gen, which will make all the millions and millions of owners of the Sony console happy.

To date, we do not yet know a definitive release date for the second episode of the saga, indeed, some rumors suggest that the title could even be delayed (which is nothing new in these periods). All that remains is to wait a little longer before discovering the future video game in development by Guerrilla Games, and a official release date for Horizon Forbidden West.