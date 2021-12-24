Recently, a German retailer listed a set of LEGO depicting a Collolungo from Horizon Zero Dawn. As noted by the user of Instagram brick_clicker, the set, now removed, should belong to the series LEGO Gaming.

The product also has its own code, 76989 Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck, does not have an image but is recommended for ages 18 and up. We do not know if even a small scale representation of Aloy will be included, but other certain data are price and launch date: € 79.99, out May 1, 2022.

There have been rumors of a LEGO gaming series since September when a Polish retailer listed a possible themed LEGO set Overwatch 2 as part of the LEGO Gaming range. To date, this set series is expected to include 11 sets, including those on Overwatch 2 and Horizon’s Collolungo.

Source: PlayStation Lifestyle