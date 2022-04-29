If you are a fan of Horizon Forbidden West and passionate about LEGOwe have some great news for you.

The set inspired by the Long neck of the title of Guerrillafirst spotted in late 2021, now has an official launch date.

From the LEGO site, we learn that Horizon Forbidden West: Collolungo will be available starting next year May 1 at a price of € 79.99.

On the Italian site we can also read the product description:

“Build an exceptional LEGO brick model (76989) of Horizon’s most iconic car in the Forbidden West: Collolungo. Use clever construction techniques to capture the authentic details of this communications machine, from its smooth disc-shaped head to long slender legs“.

“Display Collolungo with brick-built Horizon landscape details, including a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. Aloy’s new May 2022 minifigure, with respective weapons and a blue, yellow or red eyed observer complete a stunning display piece“.

Source: Lego.