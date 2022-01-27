There are now a few weeks left until the release of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 and PS4, the new PlayStation exclusive by Guerrilla Games, and to pass the wait Anastasya Zelenova he made a splendid one Aloy cosplay inspired by Zero Dawn in which he faces a Thunder Devourer, one of the most ferocious and dangerous machines ever.

Aloy is a strong and tenacious character who has won millions of fans around the world since the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn. She is a real icon who over time has basically become the “ambassador” of PlayStation Studios, since she is the protagonist of several crossovers with other video games, including Fortnite, Fall Guys and Genshin Impact.

Anastasya Zelenova has recreated Aloy in detail in her cosplay, with a full bow and arrow costume that is largely inspired by the traditional clothing used by Carja hunters, one of the world tribes of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. The attention to detail is very high, as is the choice of location, which is very reminiscent of the areas surrounding Meridiana, while the Thunder Devour added in post-production makes this cosplay even more captivating, as you can see for yourself in the shots below.

