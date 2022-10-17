The world of fashion is increasingly interconnected with that of gaming, it is no coincidence that many manufacturers of clothes and accessories compete to grab the brand of the moment: you will remember how Reebok dedicated a line of shoes and sweatshirts to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while they are very famous Nike PG theme PlayStation. It is the turn of ASOS that in collaboration with Horizon Raw Materials raises the bar of products and offers us its line dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West in a unisex version.

Although the clothes worn by the game’s protagonist, Aloy, serve the latter to protect herself from the dangers that surround her, the style on which ASOS focuses is the maximum comfort for the fans of the brand. Casual trousers, sweatshirts and sweaters will be the dogma of those who make street ware their creed,

The products are released today in Europe which will be the pioneers for the brand as for marketing in the United States, overseas players will have to wait for an unspecified 2023. Find the entire collection of ASOS theme Horizon to this address. Products start from a minimum of € 30.00 (at the current exchange rate with the British pound) up to a maximum of € 46.00.