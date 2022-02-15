What was the saying? Mustachioed woman, always liked? The Internet is an incredible place but we already knew this: after all, there are people who cheer or insult any news regarding their favorite console, as if buying it made people better. Go and understand. Here, however, we touch one of those peaks where it is really difficult to imagine what could overcome it. Horizon Forbidden Westonly for this reason enters the history of human achievements by right.

Aloy he has a beard. That’s right, it’s one of those news that we don’t want to hear but yes, even the female gender has some hair on the face. This is the chilling discovery made on Twitter by a user, realizing the incredible “oversight” by Guerrilla.

In reality, it is a great technical achievement: the realistic rendering of a face is due to the power of new technologies, bringing the protagonists closer to reality. Those who have been shocked have evidently never seen a girl up close. We look forward at this point to what will be said of Senua in Hellblade that maybe, she will have hair on her armpits. We’ll see.