Horizon Forbidden West is again first in UK ranking thanks to the increased availability of PS5 and in particular thanks to the bundle with the next-gen Sony console and the title of Guerrilla Games.

To reveal the news was Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry, anticipating the top 10 English that is not ready yet but that seems to revolutionize in many ways the ranking of last week, which had LEGO Star Wars in the lead.

Dring has in fact specified not only the boost in sales of Horizon Forbidden West, which has made a + 120% mark due in particular to the bundle with PlayStation 5, but also the second position of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Considering that in the last top 10 the new episode of the Guerrilla series was in seventh position and Nintendo Switch Sports in fourth, it is evident that several things have changed over the last few days and we are curious to see the ranking in full.