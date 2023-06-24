













What happened is that this studio added a heartfelt tribute to this actor in the game’s downloadable content or DLC, and in this case we’re talking about Burning Shores, which came out on April 19.

Despite all the time that this DLC has been available for Horizon Forbidden West barely managed to discover this tribute. Once the news began to spread, Guerrilla Games decided to talk about it.

The company pointed out that the idea of ​​adding this mention was to honor the ‘deep impact’ that Reddick had in the game.

This action by this developer has received many positive comments from the same players.

The video on Twitter accompanying this note may give players an idea of ​​where the Lance Reddick tribute is in Burning Shores DLC from Horizon Forbidden West.

As you can see it is a floating hologram that displays the name of the actor. It is a place surrounded by vegetation and that gives an impression of peace. Guerrilla Games made a few more comments about the tribute paid to this artist.

In this one can read ‘thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your seriousness, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly’.

Lance Reddick’s presence in video games always gave a lot to talk about. In addition to Horizon Forbidden West I participate in Horizon Zero Dawnas well as in destiny 2 like Commander Zavala. He was also in the game Quantum Break.

