Horizon Forbidden West he will also have his own book with artwork Officials, published in the USA by Dark Horse Books, containing various art documents by Guerrilla Games attesting to the work done during the development of the game.

The Art of Horizon Forbidden Westthis is the title of the book in the American edition, carries out a detailed chronicle of the creation of Horizon Forbidden West, in particular as regards the creative and artistic aspect.

The Art of Horizon Forbidden West: An image from the book

Great importance is obviously reserved for the illustrations, which are reproduced in a particularly luxurious and highly appreciable form.

The book consists of over 200 pages of concept art, drawings, illustrations and commentary connected by the various developers who participated in the work on Horizon Forbidden West. Since this is a title that focuses heavily on the visual aspect, consequently its art book also appears decidedly rich and interesting.

In the book there will be insights on the development of the game for PS5 and PS4, in particular as regards the construction of the settings and characters, but also of the particular technology present in the game world and obviously of the mechanical dinosaurs that populate it.

The release in the USA is scheduled for April 25, 2023 and will be present in a Standard and Deluxe edition with some additional content, while we await information on the arrival in Italy.