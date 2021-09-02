Since it was announced Horizon: Forbidden West, This became one of the most anticipated titles by PlayStation fans and no wonder. Its predecessor, Zero dawn is one of the console exclusives Sony best received and most loved of the past generation.

A few months ago we got our first look at the game mechanics of Horizon: Forbidden West. Although the game and its setting looked beautiful, not to mention its new gameplay, several people criticized the design of Aloy, who they accused of looking more robust and even ‘ugly’.

The protagonist of Horizon had a makeover

We do not know if those criticisms have influenced Guerrilla Games, developers of Horizon, as they have revealed a new design for Aloy in the sequel. This as part of your community space where users can share their cosplays and art on the beloved title.

To prepare those who want to make a fairly faithful cosplay of Aloy. Warfare released some guides so that cosplayers can impersonate the protagonist of Horizon. It is thanks to these guides that we have a detailed look at its appearance that it does notice changed, if we compare it with the one we saw in the gameplay trailer. With a face that looks slimmer, somewhat older and apparently sunburned on his cheeks.

These guides introduce us to Aloy with two clothes: Nora jacket and Gatherer Utaru. Both inspired by the two stories of Horizon, since the first is its base appearance from the first game and the second is how we have seen it in all the promotional materials of Forbidden West.

Horizon: Forbidden West will come to consoles PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. If you want this title, you can set it aside, since from September 2, its pre-sale is open in the PlayStation Store. Will they buy it from now on? What did you think of the final design of Aloy?

