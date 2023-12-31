2023 ends with growth for Horizon, a rental company born from the collaboration between groups of dealerships. The 55% increase in orders compared to the previous year gives hope for an even more fruitful 2024, considering the strategy that has focused everything on technology, brand consolidation and a continuously growing network of dealer partners.

The year that is about to end saw the debut of the Horizon Mobility Platform, a sales intelligence platform dedicated to the thirty dealers who have joined the program, designed not only to facilitate the sale of cars (2023 closes with 4500 units per year active), but also to facilitate dealers' access to the world of long-term rental. The constant increase in dealer partners has led Horizon Automotive to have over 40, ten of which joined the network in the last quarter alone. In this way Horizon is present in 16 Italian regions, and has an opening plan that includes more than 20 new stores in 2024.