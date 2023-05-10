Until April 16, 2023, the franchise of Horizon has sold more than 32.7 million units worldwide, of which Horizon Forbidden West has sold more than 8.4 million units. Millions of people around the world have discovered Horizon through subscription services and community initiatives. PlayStationincluding playstation plus and play at home. All told, it’s a milestone we never imagined possible twenty years ago when we started making games.

This reception has been overwhelming and we are grateful to the community for the continued love and support of the franchise. We at Guerrilla feel lucky to witness that support every day – we share fanart and cosplay from the community. I want you all to know that we are completely blown away by your enthusiasm.

Noclip released a documentary covering the entire story of how Horizon became one of the most important franchises for PlayStation currently. Basically, we open the discussion to the team. We asked them what they wanted to do.

We knew it had to be incredible, impressive and hopeful. The idea of Horizon itself grew out of a visual idea of ​​these primitive tribes struggling to survive in a lush landscape dominated by large machines, long after the collapse of our current civilization. And we wanted an iconic protagonist worthy of a franchise. The presentation had all of that. But the details of the story emerged later.

When production ended, although we were proud of what we were creating with Horizon Zero DawnWe all feel some anxiety. Once you show it to the world, will people like it? Will they hate it?

The first hint that we might really have something was when Hermen Hulst (then managing director of Guerrilla, now head of playstation studios) revealed the first trailer.

Picture this: E3 in 2015. Behind the scenes, we had been secretly working on Horizon Zero Dawn for several years, but now we were going to show it to the world.

As we waited in line to enter the 5,000-seat hall where the events of PlayStationI turned to Hermen and said, “What if it doesn’t work? What if the whole idea of ​​cave people fighting robot dinosaurs is too absurd?

Hermen looked at me with a big smile and as I walked into the event room he said, “Well, too late to worry about that!”

As the trailer played, we were glued to the live reaction and were blown away by the passionate response.

From Horizon Zero Dawn, our journey with Aloy has grown. With Forbidden West, we analyzed every aspect of the first game and improved it. I think you can see that hard work in the excitement of the fans since launch. But during production, we were growing a lot as a team and as a studio.

Our studio has grown from those initial days of fighting to become a massive group of hundreds of talented developers. And with us, the world of Horizon has also grown. Gamers have gone head-to-head with our awesome machines in virtual reality with Call of the Mountain. Comics and board games are expanding the world.

Of course, we can’t overlook the significant impact our dedicated community has had on our games, studio, and people over the years. Guerrilla would not be where it is today without the support of our players.

Lastly, I would like to share that we are excited for Aloy’s adventures to continue. His latest mission takes her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoresand we can’t wait for you to find out where it goes next.

Editor’s note: I must confess that when I saw it for the first time, the idea of Horizon It seemed strange to me and I thought that it would not be the type of game that would appeal to me. Today I am super obsessed with these games. I’m glad Guerrilla has such an important franchise today.