Horizon Call of the Mountain has received a substantial update with theupdate 1.04which brings with it several changes and improvements to the game for PS5 and PlayStation VR2, which we can see in the official notes of the patch in question.

Several improvements have been applied to features of interface and QoL such as greater visibility of the subtitles, the high contrast mode that allows you to better distinguish the objects with which it is possible to interact and various options that aim to reduce pauses and make the gameplay more dynamic.

To these options are added improvements that aim to fix crashes and performance issues, as well as adjustments affecting missions and general progression. Therefore, among the major changes we point out:

Options that improve the visibility of the subtitles (black background, different colors for the characters, increase the font size, text tutorial)

High contrast mode to highlight characters and objects to interact with

Option for automatic arrow crafting

Option for automatic crafting of tools

Option to disable or enable tutorials in mission replay

Option to disable slowdown when jumping

For the rest, several improvements concern fixes and specific solutions for crashes, bugs or imperfections of the gameplay and the interface. Find all the details in official 1.04 patch notes of Horizon Call of the Mountain. We refer you to the review of the game to know it better.