Horizon Call of the Mountain has been updated and has arrived atupdate 1.003.011, cataloged as patch 1.03 by the developers. The list of fixes includes:

Various crash and performance fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused the Bow to not appear at game start until the user restarts from the bonfire.

Fixed an issue causing the user to get stuck when climbing off a hill.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Thundereater to block elevator access.

Fixed a save issue when jumping to the Longneck and reloading the save.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the user when returning to Dawn’s Grasp.

Fixed an issue that could cause the dodge tutorial to hang when loading a save during dodge.

Fixed an issue where a Scavenger could get stuck outside the combat area.

Fixed an issue where all option categories could be disabled when selected at the first bonfire.

Fixed an issue where the user’s assault course score could reset when exiting the Challenge Hub.

Fixed an issue where the red halo would remain on screen once the user was fully healed.

Fixed an issue where the Watcher trophy may not appear in the trophy room.

Various fixes to audio, dialogue and music.

Various geometry fixes.

Various lighting fixes.

It is therefore a list of fixes related to various technical problems and bugs of Horizon Call of the Mountain, as is typical for this type of patch published shortly after its release. We leave you with our review of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

We also report that PS VR2 users think Aloy is short with the new perspective.