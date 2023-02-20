Ozzy Osbourne he is the protagonist of the new trailer Of Horizon Call of the Mountain: the metal icon put on his PlayStation VR2 headset and had a blast with the new virtual reality adventure set in the world of Aloy.

The spot resumes some of the dynamics of the reality show The Osbournesand in fact the wife and manager of the ex singer, Sharon, also appears, who reproaches him for the noise during his gaming sessions and threatens to throw him out of the house.

In short, there is no doubt that Sony has made a video very sympathetic to advertise the release of Playstation VR2: the new virtual reality headset on PS5 it will hit stores in just two days, on February 22nd.

In anticipation of its debut, check out our special with the best games available at the launch of PlayStation VR2.