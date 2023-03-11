Guerrilla and Sony have released a new trailer Of Horizon Call of the Mountain to celebrate the great reviews received by the international press. If we want, it is also a way to remind us of the existence of the game, the most solid of those in the PlayStation VR2 launch line up.

The video itself shows some gameplay sequences, including fights and climbing sequences, alternating with the best marks received by the game, which is certainly worth a spin if you have purchased Sony’s new VR headset. Let’s see the video:

Playstation VR2 it’s already available, but it’s not making a lot of headlines. Many have criticized the initial lineup, considered too weak, despite the presence of Horizon Call of the Mountain, seen as the only prominent title.

In fact, it is not talked about much around, despite the recent launch. We’ll see when the first data comes out whether it’s a bad sign or not. Be that as it may, if you want to know more about the game, you can read our review of Horizon Call of the Mountain, in which we wrote that “it’s a spectacular game to look at, and definitely not surprising to play. The climbing mechanics are solid, but this standing with the arms always raised is tiring both physically and playfully. Combat has its great moments, but the formula seems to hold only a limited number before showing its clear and insurmountable limits. It takes six to eight to finish it hours, depends on how much time you spend hanging around or looking Aloy in the eye. Ultimately, Guerrilla is just scratching what this technology should be able to offer, and 2015 is long gone.”