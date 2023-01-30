The launch of the Playstation VR2 is certainly close and the information around their games as well. Horizon Call of The Mountain It is one of the many exclusives that the new hardware of playstation 5 and we tell you what we just learned about this title.

The first thing you need to know Ryas is the character you will play as in Horizon Call of The Mountain. The Carja Sundom is still reeling from the bloody Red Raids, a brutal campaign of attacks and ritual sacrifices inflicted by the Carja on their neighboring tribes. These raids, which devastated countless lives, ended when the Mad Sun King Jiran was overthrown by his son Avad.

Aftershocks from the Jiran government divided the Carja tribe. Those grateful for the end of his rule remained in Sundom, and soldiers loyal to the slain leader made their way to the citadel on Sunfall, reforming as Carja in Shadow.

Ryas has a major role in Prince Itamen’s abduction from his home in Meridian and seeks to regain his honor. Now, the Carja want to execute him after having captured him.

Now recruited by Avada and Marad, Ryas must earn his freedom in exchange for investigating a new threat.

Horizon Call of The Mountain: A protagonist who ends up on the wrong side

According to Guerrilla Studio director Ben McCaw’s statement, Ryas ended up on the wrong side for the right reasons. “His family was separating from him and unfortunately he ended up in jail. This is the story of how he tries to come back from that ”.

On the other hand, players will meet other characters and meet familiar faces that they are sure to remember while playing Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Through this video game, players will be able to experience the world of Horizon from a new perspective with Ryas, a new protagonist with whom you can take advantage of the PlayStation VR2.

Don't forget that this game will be available from February 22, right at the same time as the new device for PS5.