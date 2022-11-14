Guerrilla Games has revealed that we will be able to find out some additional details on Horizon Call of the Mountain this week, so by November 20, 2022.

The team shared the information through their own Twitter profile official. Specifically, they wrote: “Ready to enter the world of Horizon? Keep an eye on our channels this week for more news on Horizon Call of the Mountain, the next VR adventure from Guerrilla and FirespriteGames!”.

In fact, remember that the team working on the game is Firesprite Games (The Playroom, The Persistence), with the support of Guerrilla Games. The information should come directly through Guerrilla’s social channels, so there shouldn’t be a dedicated State of Play presentation.

Horizon Call of the Mountain doesn’t put us in Aloy’s shoes, unlike Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. Our character will be Ryas, an ex-Carja of the Shadows who must investigate a new threat that jeopardizes the Conquest. In the course of the game you will be able to meet machines known as the Thunder devouringthe sort of robotic T-rex that has been featured since the first trailer for the original game.

Recall that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available starting February 22, 2023 along with PS VR2. The game will also be featured in a dedicated headset bundle.