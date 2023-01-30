Guerrilla Games today unveiled new details about Ryasthe protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountainvia a lengthy post on the PlayStation Blog by community manager Chante Goodman.

Coming out next February 22nd in conjunction with PlayStation VR2, in this new adventure we will not play the role of Aloy, who will still make a cameo in the game, but a new character. It is about Ryas, a former soldier of the Shadow Carja seeking redemption after playing a key role in the kidnapping of Itan, the prince of the Carja.

His background in the underappreciated Carja of the Shadows also carries over into interactions with other characters, including old acquaintances and new faces for players of the series, with Ryas having to atone for his faults to be accepted.

“After allowing himself to be captured and imprisoned by the Carja, Ryas was spared execution,” reads the PlayStation Blog post. “Now he has been recruited by the Sun King Avad and Marad the Honest. A skilled climber, archer and hunter, Ryas must earn his freedom in exchange for investigating a new threat.”

“Ryas has fallen on the wrong side for the right reasons. His family was torn apart and ultimately incarcerated. This is the story of how he tries to get back on his feet. Having fought for the Shadow Carja, Ryas’ relationship with them character is antagonistic at best. He has to make amends and break their hearts if he hopes to be accepted.”

Horizon Call of the Mountain, an official image

“Take Hami, for example, a soldier and staunch supporter of the Carja Sundom who was spared the horrors of the red raids thanks to his tenure as a border guard. Even she can’t forgive or forget the atrocities caused by the Shadow Carja, having lost many friends and comrades in the conflict. Known for her sharp intellect and quick temper, she cannot bear the task of accompanying Ryas. Her hatred for what Ryas stands for is just one of the challenges he will face.”

Horizon Call of The Mountain will be one of the games available at the launch of Playstation VR2, the PS5 viewer which will be available from February 22, 2023 at the price of 599.99 euros in Italy. A bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain will also be available at launch at the price of 649.99 euros.