Guerrilla Games posted an introductory tweet on Horizon Call of the Mountainall about Ryas, the protagonist of the new game exclusively for Playstation VR2 and intended to tell a story parallel to that of the main chapters.

The main character of Horizon Call of the Mountain will therefore not be Aloy, protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, but a Carja warrior of the Shadows specialized, defined as a master climber and became a skilled machine hunter.

Also in this case it is a fighter who is particularly at ease with a bow and arrow, as well as with agile movements and the ability to adapt to different situations and scenarios. So let’s see what the official Guerrilla tweet dedicated to Ryas reports, shown below.

Born into a noble Carja family, Ryas is solid and skilled, even if he has lost faith in himself. After becoming a master climber in his youth, his time as a Carja of the Shadows made him a capable fighter and machine hunter, particularly skilled with the bow.

Not much is known about his appearance: although he has retained some of his Shadow Carja equipment, he has stripped himself of all badges and insignia. He knows that his past actions, including his role in the kidnapping of the young Prince Itamen, will never be forgiven by the world. Yet, he still tries to recover his honor from him.

Ryas therefore appears to be a complex character, with assumptions that could also lead to a greater depth than Aloy herself, given the drama that the new hero seems to carry within. We’ll find out more in the coming months, with Horizon Call of the Mountain expected in February 2023 as the PlayStation VR2 launch game.