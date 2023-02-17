The next week is going to be important for the users of PlayStationthat is due to the arrival of PSVR2a device that promises to have much more use than it came at the time to ps4. And precisely, one of the games that will make the best use of the device is Horizon Call of The Mountainspin off of the saga created by Guerrilla Games.

So to celebrate that it’s almost coming home, sony has released a new trailer that shows all the dangers that fans will face when they enter this world full of dangers with robotic adversaries. You can even appreciate the participation of well-known characters that were thought not to appear.

Chek out:

This is the synopsis of the game according to PlayStation:

Answer the call and join Shadow Carja’s disgraced soldier, Ryas, as he seeks to regain his honor. Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming to PlayStation VR2 on February 22. Jump into adventure and explore the majestically and deceptively peaceful wilderness where deadly machines could lurk around any corner, experience subtle sensations like tension as you draw your bowstring, and help Ryas win his freedom and redemption by investigating a new and mysterious threat to Sundom and the world.

Remember that there is a game package along with the PSVR2 which will be released on February 22.

Via: sony

Editor’s note: I hope that more of these types of experiences continue to come out in the future, but that they are not so spaced out, because if they do not, the popularity of the VR2 is going to crash in seconds.