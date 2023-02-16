Horizon Call of the Mountain gets its first reviews in these hours, which allows us to do the usual collection of first grades online earnings from the game Guerrilla Games, which is proposed as the spearhead of the launch lineup for PlayStation VR2, garnering votes positive though the average isn’t quite stellar at the moment.

It is still too early for a precise balance, given that Metacritic has only 31 votes, but the Metascore average at the moment stands at 79. It is a generally positive evaluation, which derives from an average between highly enthusiastic reviews with some perfect scores and others decidedly more critical, which have awarded the game a simple sufficiency.

In general, the various reviews agree on a very high-profile technical scaffolding, with truly impressive graphics also supported by the PlayStation VR2 technology, but some criticism emerges on the gameplay front, which is not fully convincing between a somewhat limited structure and a certain repetition of uninvolving elements, compared to the experience of virtual reality.

In any case, it is still one of the very first productions specially developed for PlayStation VR2, and if nothing else it already demonstrates what the peripheral is capable of from a technical point of view. As for the individual evaluations, we see below some of the most well-known newspapers, while of course we refer you to our review of Horizon Call of the Mountain for our evaluation: