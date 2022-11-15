Guerrilla Games has released a new trailer with gameplay sequences of Horizon Call of The Mountain to celebrate the start of the pre-orders of the exclusive for PlayStation VR2 arriving together with the new PS5 viewer on February 22, 2023, at the price of 69.99 euros. Also new ones have been unveiled game details and the plot.

According to what is reported in the new post published on the official website of the studio, in Horizon Call of the Mountain we will take on the role of Ryas, a former member of the Shadow Carja in search of redemption, who must investigate a new threat. During his journey we will meet new characters from the Horizon universe and meet old acquaintances, including Aloy, as previously confirmed.

“In Horizon Call of the Mountain you will take on the role of Ryas, a former warrior of the Carja of the Shadows in search of redemption”, reads the Guerrilla Games post. ”Haunted by a difficult past and assigned a dangerous task, Ryas has been offered his freedom in exchange for investigating a new threat to Sundom. A master of rock climbing and archery, Rays will have to use all of his skills to survive the perilous journey he will face to find answers.”

“Characters old and new to Horizon, including Aloy herself, will meet Ryas to help him in his quest and uncover the secret threat. Being equipped for any situation is vital to Ryas’ success, and throughout Horizon Call of the Mountain you’ll come across weapons and tools that you’ll need to master to survive against the mighty machines you encounter along the way.”

As mentioned at the beginning, Horizon Call of the Mountain is now available for pre-order at Playstation Store at the price of 69.99 euros. The game can be played only and exclusively using PlayStation VR2, the new viewer for PS5.