













Horizon becomes one of the most successful PlayStation sagas with more than 32 million copies sold | EarthGamer

As part of their tweet, Guerrilla Games also shared some facts about Horizon Forbidden West. According to them, as of April 16, 2023, the sequel had accumulated 8.4 million units sold. Notably, the title was released on February 18, 2022.

The most recent work in the franchise was the DLC for the sequel, known as Burning Shores. This one received very good marks from critics, who commented that it is visually very impressive. Shortly before this installment, we had the VR title: Call of the Mountain.

‘What trip! Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with Horizon. We are excited that our community is growing and that so many around the world are finding their place in the franchise.‘. It reads in the message from Guerrilla Games. Did you guys help them get this achievement?

What is Horizon?

Horizon is a video game saga created by Guerrilla Games. His first installment came in 2017 in the form of Zero Dawn. This game puts us in control of a young adventurer named Aloy who ventures into a dangerous world full of robots in search of clues about her past. The sequel, Forbidden West continues her odyssey in a new area.

Source: Sony.

Its gameplay is that of a third-person action game within a huge open world. Players can complete different main and side quests while exploring the futuristic world. All with a combat that favors the use of different tools such as bows and traps against striking technological creatures. Does it catch your attention?

