The network of Horizon Automotivethe tech-mobility company which is establishing itself as a leader in the long-term rental and new forms of mobility market, is expanding at a constant and unprecedented pace thanks to the new partnership with Autoteama point of reference in Rome for brands since 1982 Dacia, Renault, Cupra, Seat.

A new partner in Rome

Thanks to its wide range of new, guaranteed and selected multi-brand used products, and to the large structure entirely dedicated to the Bodywork, Workshop and Central Warehouse, Autoteam it imposes itself in the “eternal city” with audacity, representing for forty years now a certainty in sales and assistance, having specialized and highly qualified technicians. The Autoéquipe group, strong in the belief that the best energies come from young people, boasts a perfect mix of tradition and new talent, in order to relate to its customers in an innovative and competent way.

The satisfaction of Horizon

“Autoéquipe has proved to be the ideal partner to support our territorial expansion, especially in a key area such as Rome. We share fundamental values ​​such as the desire to create “unconventional” experiences, to accompany the customer towards a new era of mobility – he has declared Matthew Sarnataro, Head of Marketplace of the Horizon Automotive Group -. The entry of Autoéquipe is a further demonstration of the growing attention that dealers are paying to our service proposal, which allows them to make the most of the technology we are investing in and the strong demand in long-term rental”.

The Horizon Network

The partnership enhances the marketplace strategy Of Horizon Automotivethanks to which the tech-mobility company has created an increasingly prestigious place in the Italian market, offering tailor-made mobility solutions to private customers and companies. On the Horizon Automotive website it is therefore possible to geolocate the search for your car also in Rome, thanks also to the physical support of a two-storey Store in Circonvallazione Orientale 4725, near the Grande Raccordo Anulare that surrounds the city of Rome, and to the other seven Autoéquipe offices throughout the province of Rome.