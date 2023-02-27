Horizon Automotive the extension of its Marketplace channel on the national territory continues by announcing the arrival in a strategic region such as the Laziothanks to the important partnerships with the Eco Liri groupdealer of the brands Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Lancia, DS, Opel and DR based in San Giorgio a Liri, in the province of Frosinone. Eco Liri is also present in Cassino, Latina, Formia, Terracina and Tivoli.

“The Eco Liri Group is the ideal partner to oversee a key region such as Lazio, making the most of the potential ensured by the technology in which we are investing and by the strongly growing long-term rental market demand – he has declared Matthew Sarnataro, Head of Marketplace of the Horizon Automotive Group –. This agreement is a further demonstration of the scalability of our Marketplace model in Italy and of how more and more dealers are appreciating our service proposal tailored to their needs”.

With forty years of activity in the Lazio regionThe Eco Liri Group has made the sale of used, new and km0 cars its strong point. The Group, with a strong history, boasts an incomparable intrinsic heritage, thanks to the nearness territorial with one of the most important Stellantis production plants in Europe – that of Cassino. This added value has allowed Eco Liri Spa to become natural reference dealer for employees and family members of the local Stellantis group. The key figure of the President of the Eco Liri Group, David Pope, a professional at the top of the entrepreneurial and social fabric in the region. Today the Group represents a modern and reliable dealership model, whose goal is to be the ideal partner to turn to when choosing your own mobility, even for all those alternative formulas to buying the property. A sensibility, this, perfectly in line with the mission by Horizon.