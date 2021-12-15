Horizon Automotive, the first mobility hub in Italy, consolidates its partnership with IrenGO, a company of the Iren Group dedicated to the electric mobility of companies, individuals and public bodies, through theopening a new one multiutility store to Parma. The new opening was supported by the work of WeMay, a company of the Seitel Group and partner of Iren, which is responsible for promoting the brand through various activities, such as the opening of new strategic, innovative and modern points and agency and consultancy activities for customers. WeMay supported Iren and the opening of the new mobility store in Parma, taking care of the set-up and resources and focusing on customer care, with the aim of making them live an easy and welcoming in-store experience.

The mission that unites the three companies, Horizon Automotive, IrenGO and WeMay, is to keep up with the times, accompanying the customer towards the choice of 100% green vehicles and therefore towards a more sustainable future, also supporting him in the decision of more suitable infrastructure for recharging. Therefore an integrated mobility, which combines the vehicle, the infrastructure and the services. The Parma office joins two others already present in the Emilia-Romagna area, the historic one in Reggio Emilia, and the one in Modena. “The inauguration of this new e-mobility store in Parma is a further step forward for Horizon – he has declared Giuseppe Contieri, Indirect Sales Manager of Horizon Automotive – We are proud to expand our partnership with Iren, which shares with us the attention to the customer and towards a greener future. “