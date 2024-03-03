New partnership for Horizon Automotive. The company specializing in mobility services has announced an agreement with Würth Italy, a company specialized in the supply of assembly and fastening products, for the provision of some services to its collaborators. The partnership between the two companies was able to count on the contribution of Alberto Rolli, CEO of Frentauto Group and partner partner of Horizon Automotive.

The agreement between Horizon and Wurth

Horizon Automotive will provide Wurth operators with a dedicated platform for personalized long-term rental offers, with the best rents available on the market and a wide range of vehicles from all brands in the sector, also and above all ready for immediate delivery. The partnership between Horizon Automotive and Würth Italia was born from the need to create a solid bond capable of promoting some of the key elements of corporate well-being, guaranteeing capillarity throughout the national territory and a wide range of products, aiming to solve the challenges related to delays in the delivery and procurement of company vehicles, offering complete commercial support from the initial phase to the conclusion of the operation.

A network of mobility services

With over 20 stores and the possibility of drawing on a stock of more than 2,000 multi-brand cars from its dealer members and dealer partners, Horizon guarantees a widespread presence throughout Italy, covering 95% of the brands on the market. Added to this is the availability of an internal fleet of cars for the management of services such as replacement cars and pre-assignment. Furthermore, thanks to the use of proprietary algorithms and a consolidated and inclusive relationship with partner dealers, Horizon is able to offer the most advantageous rental rates, making a highly specialized commercial team available to Würth employees capable of guiding the user throughout the entire process, from choosing the vehicle to signing the contract and throughout the rental experience.