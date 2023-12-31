Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:58

















The Universidad Empresa Foundation together with its ENAE business school have turned 35 years old in 2023. 35 years training leaders in business management and direction, 35 years of valuable experience and continuous innovation.

And it is here in innovation, where ENAE has been standing out in recent years, it has been able to take advantage of the rapid digital change that is occurring in the world to adapt its training to this great transformation that is occurring, making a tremendous leap both qualitatively and quantitatively. :

We are the 7th Business School of Spain, We are present and very well located in the most prestigious rankings of the best higher education programs such as Forbes, The World (ENAE's MBA is among the 10 best in Spain) or Q.S., from the best universities in the world. Various titles have been made official in collaboration with the UMU and UPCT to further enrich our training. We are members of AACSB, from CLADEA, we are certified by AENOR, and our facilities are at the forefront of digital resources. With the Who is who, together with La Verdad, we have created the first directory of managers and companies in the region. We have actively helped young people find a future through public-private collaboration, we continue to work tirelessly to help in the internationalization of the Region of Murcia. And finally, we have assumed the reto of digitizing -transforming SMEs and self-employed workers through the GDP (SME Digital Generation) program- to managers and companies. I think that the balance of these last four years with a pandemic in the middle could not be more positive. But we are already seeing this in the rearview mirror, and our mission now is to look through the windshield to see how we are going to strengthen these achievements, and project the next 5 years.

In this sense, I want to take advantage of this space and present exclusively, and as a scoop, what ENAE is going to work on in the next five years. Horizon 40 is our plan, our strategic vision where we want to go and what is the direction we have set to continue helping the Region grow and be leading in the future. We will have the opportunity to share this vision at the next event «ENAE Partner Companies» set for February 22, 2024, our important partner companies will learn first-hand about our plans, and in this way make them participate in these, so that they can be an active part of our future initiatives.

We have a great responsibility towards the people and the business fabric of our Region and we assume it with enthusiasm and dedication. The ENAE team is always going one step ahead so that the region is at the forefront and at the head of the industry. national.

«Talent, Networking and Internationalization, Innovation and Sustainability and Digitalization will be our axes of transformation in the region for the next five years»

ENAE has set itself with Horizon 40 four fundamental strategic axes:



Will make a bet on him TALENT, promoting employability and entrepreneurship. We will work so that from the institution we are the main axis that coheres and consolidates ideas that can become reality, also helping to publicize the wonderful talent that we have in the Region.

Through the initiative ENAE CONNECTING We will help create a BMP (Business Market Place) where we will facilitate networking and internationalization for companies and leaders in the region, and in this way access other companies and people where they can develop initiatives beneficial to the parties, benefiting the Region.

By means of the INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY We will become connectors of initiatives aimed at continuous improvement. ENAE has set out to be a generator of opportunities. Our mission is always to help grow the Region by being up to date in business management, and transferring any trend to take advantage of the economy and well-being of the Region.

And finally, and as the connecting axis of all our initiatives, the most important challenge: ENAE as a transforming agent. We have already begun to digitally transform the region's managers through the GDP training program – our goal is that at least 2,000 managers and middle managers are trained to transform– Already in 2024 we will begin to see the first results: the real and executive application of the training received.

During 2023, more than 150 people have started this process, we have launched six editions and, by 2024, we want there to be 500 more people. Managers from Cartagena, Lorca, Molina de Segura, Yecla, Alhama, among other locations, will be able to access this program at no cost. digitize to transform.

As we all know, digital transformation has become a priority, and at ENAE we have fought so that the Next Generation EU Funds reach the Region, and so that our companies can be competitive in this changing digital world. GDP is a very complete digital transformation program at no cost -all financed by the funds- to start learning, to start applying and competing. This is a race that is no longer a long-distance race, it is a race of speed since the competitors have started. The region's managers must be aware that this is a unique opportunity and that it has an expiration date, let's not let it pass by.

The Business University Foundation of the Region of Murcia, and his business school ENAEis a non-profit institution, which is at the service of companies in the Region, to help them grow and transform with the latest and most innovative digital management tools, and in this way make them highly competitive in the global environment in which we live.

More information:www.enae.es/gdp