Horizon it is definitely one of the exclusives Playstation most popular in recent years. Its steampunk setting combined with a somewhat original storyline has given thousands of gamers a unique experience. With the very recent release of Burning Shoresadditional content of Horizon: Forbidden Westit now seems increasingly clear that the second chapter of the series will not be the final one and for the story of Aloy the possibility of a trilogy is starting to be rumored.

One character that we have seen gaining more and more prominence in the franchise is definitely that of Sylens, a banuk nomad who has helped our protagonist more than once during the two titles. Sylens has so far been played by Lance Reddick but due to his recent disappearance it will no longer be possible to represent the nomad as has been done so far.

It seems that this event will upset the plans of Guerrilla Games more than one might have imagined, the role of Sylens in the third installment of the series was evidently particularly relevant and now it seems there are several points to change in the script of the game. Surely it’s not something irreparable but the importance of Lance Reddick in this project is getting noticed a lot, his passing deprived us of a great actor.