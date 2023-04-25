The Horizon series is slowly becoming a real gem of the Play Station panorama, so much so that Guerrilla Games, the development house of the series, is churning out one content after another.

The Guerrilla team is in rapid ascentso much so that, recently, there have been important promotions within it which, in the act of wanting to report them, the team has deliberately let slip not a small detail.

Here’s what emerged from the last one official press release from Guerrilla Games:

After nearly 20 incredible years at Guerrilla, our Studio Director and Executive Producer Angie Smets is embarking on a new journey as Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios! In terms of the new structure, Guerrilla is pleased to announce that our management team now consists of Joel Eschler (Production Director) and Hella Schmidt (General Manager), together with Jan-Bart van Beek (Art Director). We have every confidence in our new leadership who will lead Guerrilla into a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure.

Noticed anything strange? “Expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure” it seems to us a very little equivocal statement.

So yes, for those few who have doubts about it, Horizon 3 will happen! In the meantime, we invite you to retrieve our review of Burning Shores, the DLC of Horizon: Forbidden West.