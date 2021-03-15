Hori-san to Miyamura-kun better known as Horimiya is a new anime that started as a Japanese webmanga written and illustrated by HERO. published by Square enix since 2008 this story ended in 2011.

Later a spin-off manga by the same author which is currently in progress published on the pages of the Gekkan GFantasy, and of this The anime released in January 2021 was adapted. Horimiya It surprised lovers of romantic and comedy anime because its characters did not usually show the generic behaviors of these stories, however, it seems that that magic has just disappeared.

The story of Horimiya focuses on Hori, a girl who has a completely different life outside of school, being like a mother to her little brother in the absence of their parents; while Miyamura He is your typical quiet classroom boy, who actually outside of school turns out to be quite outgoing with an appearance made up of piercings and tattoos.

In Horimiya both characters when meeting can really be themselves with the other.

Hori’s comment that ignited everything, homophobia?

Now, the controversy happened in the animation of a controversial scene in itself: Hori points to Miyamura how close she can be to her friends and it becomes implied that she is ‘more concerned’ that she might fall in love with a man.

Since it literally tells you:

Promise me this, if you fall in love with someone else, it better be a girl. No guys! In agreement?

This went viral on networks and the reactions were diverse, from those who were disappointed by homophobia in Horimiya, even those who defended this comment pointing out that it is due more to the insecurities of Hori than to a homophobic or biphobic posture:

Uh, she says this in the manga because he really has no interest in any girl other than her, but he is closer to boys. So she says this because she knows that he will not be conquered by another girl, but she feels insecure because she believes that there is a better chance that he will be conquered by a boy.

Hori being homophobic.

They have too much free time if they get mad about this.

I don’t know what justifications they have, but just because of this thing that she said, I don’t feel comfortable seeing it now, because I belong to the LGBTQ collective, I face homophobia on a daily basis and then I face homophobia in my anime too? What is my fun time supposed to be? No, thanks.

We recommend you: Shingeki no Kyojin: Chileans ask to substitute a statue of a politician for one of Levi.

What do you think of all the controversy around Horimiya this scene that made many talk about homophobia? Let us know in the comments.

You can read more of the community’s reactions in the comments, for here.



