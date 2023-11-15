On Amazon Italy an offer is available for a HORI Split Pad Pro in Pokémon style (Lucario and Pikachu). The discount indicated by this promotion is 20% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever and above all it is practically the first discount ever offered on the platform for this product; it is therefore an excellent opportunity to purchase these controllers. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
HORI Split Pad Pro, an ergonomic controller
HORI Split Pad Pro is a complete controller compatible with Nintendo Switch, to be able to play in portable mode more comfortably thanks to the more ergonomic grip. In addition to all the basic buttons of the Switch, it also has additional triggers, turbo modes and more. This is a product created under official license from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
