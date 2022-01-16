The hardware manufacturer Hori has asked the players what do they think of his project for a retro game controller special he would like to make, originally presented during one of the Hamster’s Arcade Archives streams, broadcast at the end of 2021.

The ideas put in place are actually the most disparate and also provide for the adoption of a modular system, to allow the controller to be modified according to needs. There production it hasn’t started yet, because the producer is encouraging fans to have their say by emailing their wishes and preferences.

There is time until January 31, 2021 to let Hori know his opinion on the retro controller. If there is enough interest in this, the product will be commercialized. The dashboard should have a stick, a dial and a trackball, as well as the necessary buttons to be usable with most games arcade. It is assumed that it will be compatible with Nintendo Switch, given when it was presented, but we imagine that it will also be connectable to PCs.

If you are interested in participating, please send an email to the producer via the official site. The fact that it is in Japanese assumes that you must use that language or, at the very least, write in English.