HORI has made available i Preorder the officially licensed accessories of Pokémon Arceus Legends. Let’s talk about the Split Pad Pro controller, the protective case for Nintendo Switch and the shoulder bag. The products will be available between 27 and 28 January 2022 on Amazon.co.uk.

The HORI Split Pad Pro controller themed Pokèmon Legends Arceus proposes: maxi handle, buttons, backbones, analog sticks and D-Pad; rear triggers, remappable buttons and Turbo mode. It is to be used for the console in portable format, in place of the normal Joy-Con.

There HORI Adventure Pack Shoulder Bag is meant to carry the console, dock, extra controllers, charger and accessories. Features comfortable back padding and an additional external pocket; can be worn on the shoulder or around the waist.

Finally, the HORI Vault Case it is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The upper shell made of PET plastic with glossy color printing; there is room for the console, 10 game cartridges and small accessories.