Cooking & Eating The Netherlands prefers to put this on the table at Christmas (and it is less often the gourmet set this year)

Despite or thanks to the ongoing corona crisis, the Netherlands is already fully engaged with Christmas, according to the search behavior of people on the Albert Heijn site and app. The fans of the party-Allerhande can have fun, because after the modest holidays of last year, we will be more festive this year, expects food trend watcher Joyce Bierman, who is responsible for the magazine at Albert Heijn.