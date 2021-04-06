Hordes of caddis flies have gathered near the Kakatiya Canal in the Indian state of Telangana and created a traffic jam on the highway between the cities of Karimnagar and Hyderabad. It is reported by Outlook India.

The accumulation of thousands of insects near the highway has reduced visibility for motorists and made road traffic dangerous. The drivers were forced to bypass this section of the road.

The recording, which went viral on social media, shows drivers of cars and trucks trying to drive through a swarm of insects. One of them even slips along the road due to poor visibility.

A spokesman for the Karimnagar Department of Agriculture named Sridhar, who visited the scene, took insect samples for research. “Caddisflies live near water bodies or places with stagnant water. Some species are endangered due to ecological imbalance, which could be a possible cause of congestion. Caddis flies gather in groups and fly into the light, ”he explained.

He stressed that he will discuss with local authorities ways of a possible solution to the problem in order to save motorists from anxiety. Sridhar stressed that insects do not pose a threat to agriculture.

Earlier it was reported that thousands of spiders crawled out due to flooding in the Australian village of Kinchela, New South Wales, and covered everything around with cobwebs. They left their burrows after the region was flooded after heavy rainfall.