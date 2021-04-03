Horcache … “Surprises Continues” and the fourth classified “Latest Victims”!

Miami (AFP)

Polish Hubert Horcasch continued his surprises in the Miami 1000-point Masters tournament, knocking out fourth-seeded Russian Andrei Rublev from the last square, to set a date in the final, with his former teammate in the Italian doubles competition, the young man Janik Sener who “turned the tables” on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, the seeded player. Seventh.

World number 37 Horkach reached the final by beating Rublev Eighth 6-3, 6-4, after he removed Greece’s fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, and second in Miami, from the quarter-finals.

Sener turned the tables on Bautista Agut by beating him 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, becoming the 19-year-old the fourth teenager to reach the final of this tournament, after the 1990 American champion Andre Agassi (19 years) and Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who lost the 2005 final. 18 years old », and 2007 Serbian champion Novak Djokovic (19 years old).

He has never faced Horkach and Sener previously, as one of them will emerge with a third title in his professional career and the first in the Masters courses.

“He hit some great shots. I was able to shoot the balls towards the backhand to take advantage of the long exchanges,” Horkach said, after becoming the first player to snatch a group of Rublevs in Miami and out with two wins against top ten players in one round.

Horkach qualified for the final of the Masters tournament for the first time in his history, after achieving in the “Delray Beach” tournament (250 points) in Florida last January, his second title in his professional career.

“After winning a title at the beginning of the year, I played some difficult matches, so I was trying to improve my performance,” said the 37-year-old.

As for the final match, where Sener will meet his former doubles teammate, he said, “It will be a fun match.”

For his part, Rublev, who became the highest ranked player in the tournament after his first compatriot Daniel Medvedev and Tsitsipas knocked out the quarter-finals, as well as German Alexander Zverev early in the tournament, missed reaching the first Masters final in his career.

After the defeat, he said: “It was a good week for me. I reached the first semi-finals,” Masters “. I play steadily and progress every week. Today was not my day. Horkach played well and deserved to win.”

He continued, “This is all. There is nothing more. Now is the time to go back, work hard and prepare for the clay court season.”

Sener reached the third final in his career after the two Sofia tournaments last year, and Melbourne this year when he won the title on both occasions.

The Italian, the world number 31, repeated last month’s result, when he beat Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-5 in the Dubai tournament final price, achieving 16 aces.

Sener commented on his confrontation with Bautista Agut again, saying: “We played a strong game in Dubai, and we have now played another strong game here. He is a solid player and perhaps the most solid player in the professional league tournaments now.”

And after he devoted himself a knot to Medvedev, the top seed in this session, by eliminating him from the quarter-finals, after winning his third victory over him out of three confrontations, Bautista Agut, 32, appeared on his way to end the adventure of Sener, after settling the first set and then leading in the decisive third -1 on serving his young Italian rival, but the latter came back strongly and succeeded in breaking his opponent’s serve for the fourth time, deciding the match in two hours and 23 minutes.

Sener talked about the course of the meeting, saying: “I tried to stick to my posting method after the second set and maybe” send “in the depths. I tried to keep playing simple, and to succeed in the best possible way, so I am very happy.

And he said that “every match has its story” compared to their meeting in Dubai, adding: This may definitely help, but every day is different from the other. Today, the two of us played a great tennis ball, it was not easy. There was a bit wind. I am very happy with my performance today.

The Italian prevented his opponent from becoming the fifth Spaniard to reach the final of this tournament during its 36 years, after Sergi Progera “lost to Austrian Thomas Moster in 1997”, Carlos Moya “lost to Agassi in 2003”, Nadal “lost all the final matches in 2005 to the Swiss.” Roger Federer and 2008 against the Russian Nikola Davydenko, 2011 and 2014 against Novak Djokovic and 2017 against Federer, ”and David Ferrer“ lost to Britain’s Andy Murray in 2013 ”.

Bautista missed the opportunity to make up for what he missed in 2016, when he lost his only final in the 1000-point Masters tournaments to Britain’s Andy Murray in Shanghai.

By qualifying to the final, Sener secured his climb to the top 25 club in the professional league rankings.