Horacio Zeballos shouted champion in the doubles tournament of the Madrid Masters 1000 next to Marcel granollers, added his 17th title in this specialty and became the most winning Argentine in history, surpassing the record of the great Guillermo Vilas, who won 16 throughout his career.

The Mar del Plata and the Spanish, second-seeded, staged a great comeback to beat the Croats 1-6, 6-3 and 10-8 in the final Nikola Mektic Y Mate Pavic, second favorites.

Zeballos conquered his fourth trophy in a Masters 1000, after Rome 2020 and Montreal 2019, also in a partnership with the Spanish, and Indian Wells, two seasons ago and with Mektic as a partner.

News in development