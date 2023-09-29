In recent months, the star program of TV Azteca“Venga la Alegría”, has witnessed several changes in its lineup of hosts, such as the incorporation of entertainment journalist Michelle Rubalcavawhile beloved figures like Laura G.Roger González and Horacio Villalobos They have left the morning.

Horacio Villalobos, who recently participated in the talk on the program “The Caminera,” conducted by Tania RinconFer Gay and Fran Hevia in Exa FMnot only shared details about his current play, “An Act of God,” but also revealed the real reason behind his departure from “Come the Joy“.

The question that sparked the revelation was after he was asked “if you had to return to host one of these two projects, which would you choose? ‘Shoot Margot, Shoot’ or ‘Come on the Joy’?”

Horacio responded with nostalgia that it would undoubtedly be “Come on the Joy. I was very happy, you were also there, it went very well, I spent three years.”

However, he was quick to explain why he left the morning show: “But I was, as they would say in English, ‘burnout’; burned out by all the awkwardness.”

Tania Rincon He intervened to remember the circumstances under which Horacio joined the program: “Let’s remember that you entered the show because practically all the drivers had tested positive at that time, and you liked it so much that they left you parked there.”

Horacio Villalobos He went deeper into his explanation: “After three years I said ‘I want to do other projects, I want to do other programs, I have to finish a radio soap opera, I have to return to the theater, I have to find my own space’, that I already had an offer from ADN 40 “.

The host emphasized that his decision to leave “Venga la Alegría” was made “with great regret.”

The conversation also touched on the challenges of morning shifts, with Horacio sharing the difficulty of maintaining an active social life while getting up early every day. Lack of time for evening events and fighting morning fatigue became prominent topics.

Horacio humorously described the early morning routine, where every minute counts.

“At six in the afternoon you want to put on your pajamas, I swear, because you say ‘If I go out to dinner at 8 at night, I’ll be back at 11:30, if that suits me.’ I bathe or groom myself to sleep, they are going to give me one in the morning, and when I get nervous because I have to get up early, they give me 3′. That’s when the alarm clock rings at 6:30 and you want rip you off… the upheaval is horrendous.”

