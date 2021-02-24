The Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS) accepted the license request presented by Horacio Verbitsky, after having revealed that he received the coronavirus vaccine irregularly, a fact that uncovered the VIP vaccination scandal.

“CELS considers that the crisis generated by the pandemic must be responded to with solidarity and egalitarian policies. Before the facts of public knowledge, Horacio Verbitsky presented a formal request of excuses and of license that was accepted by the Directive Commission “, informed.

The journalist will be replaced in the presidency of the human rights organization by Sofía Tiscornia, who served as vice president. In addition, they advanced that they will carry out a “transition” in the organization’s forms of government.

The letter highlighted that “for two decades, Horacio, committed to the human rights movement, made important contributions to the political life of the country and to the history of our organization that, since 1979, it is part of the struggles for a just society“.

News in development.

