The level of acceptance of Patricia Bullrich in the Buenos Aires area, and in a good part of the national territory, is not new. Since the government of Mauricio Macri ended his term in December 2019, immersed in an economic crisis that took away electoral possibilities, the former Minister of Security has consolidated as one of the references of the PRO, the party that he presides, and also as tougher wing emblem Together for Change. The latest polls place her above 40% approval of the former official, although also with a high level of rejection.

At the start of the election year, Bullrich’s internal growth is watched closely throughout the coalition structure opponent. Also, of course, in the Government of the City that heads Horacio Rodríguez Larreta . The head of government agreed last week with Bullrich and Macri in a virtual summit of the party and the common message is to move towards unity in pursuit of the expectations of the space to be competitive in 2021 and in construction by 2023.

With Larreta stealthily traveling that route to the presidential elections, still supervising the management of the Buenos Aires administration, how Bullrich is going to play in the next legislative elections is an issue that generates concern in the City. The aspiration of the former Minister of Security is to head the list of candidates for national deputies of the City for Together for Change. It has internal endorsement to be it and within the space they discount that the level of support at the polls would be overwhelming. However, in some references of the City, its high profile and its furious anti K speech causes some concern.

Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the virtual meeting organized last week by the Mendoza Omar de Marchi.

“It can be dangerous that, if she is a candidate, she wins the election by a very wide margin, and that the level of acceptance she has, translates directly to votes“, says a source with frequent access to the Uspallata headquarters, concerned with the endorsement that this would mean for Bullrich: crowned as national deputy, with half management ahead until the 2023 executive, can add attributes to succeed Larreta in management when his second term ends, at the end of that year, a position to which the radical ally aspires, among others Martin Lousteau.

The doubts in a sector appear due to the idea of ​​the head of Government of show a more moderate build, to expand the opposition base. However, from the most conciliatory larretismo they seek to put cold cloths on the situation. They speak of promoting above all “the unity of Together for Change” and of building “not from a leadership of one person”, but from a “round table”.

PRO Summit in Vicente López, in early December. Bullrich, Macri and Larreta participated, among others.

They also consider “The idea that if Patricia does well, larretismo does badly” is very petty.. And they add: “For everyone it is good that anyone in the space measures a lot, so it is important that Patricia is inside and represents what she represents.” They also consider that the existence of the PASO, in this sense, opens the game to all who want to participate. “Horacio is in favor of the competition”, they wield.

One of the ideas that fly over some actors that are part of the Buenos Aires government is offer Bullrich an internal position in the City, to seduce her with an executive position and run her out of the electoral race. However, at the small table in Uspallata they disbelieve thatThe former Minister of Security can accept an offer of that tenor.

“TO Do you think he is going to accept an internal position in the situation he is in? “, they ask, stating that I would not convince her not even a proposal as head of Buenos Aires Security or as head of Cabinet if Felipe Miguel were as a candidate.

The provincial leg

Meanwhile, near Larreta they think about the nationalization of their campaign towards 2023, an assembly that includes meetings with referents of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires, especially with mayors of the space, coordinated by Lucas Delfino, undersecretary of Federal Urban Cooperation in the City, with recent past in the Ministry of the Interior of Rogelio Frigerio and Hurlingham town chief candidate for Together for Change in 2019.

That plan, much more ambitious and with the presidential in its sights, carries as a common thread leave behind the PRO brand and to be able to stomp in Buenos Aires territory as part of a wide electoral offer. The name of Diego Santilli, deputy head of the Buenos Aires government, as a candidate on the provincial list is a possibility that is analyzed internally in case former governor María Eugenia Vidal does not decide to play in the legislature.

PDL