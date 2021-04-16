After his meeting with President Alberto Fernández in Quinta de Olivos, where they discussed the closure of schools due to the second wave of coronavirus, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will give a new press conference. The meeting with the media is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. at the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, located in neighborhood 31.

After the decision of the national government to suspend face-to-face classes, the City of Buenos Aires presented an appeal for protection before the Supreme Court this Friday.

It is an action of unconstitutionality with a request for a precautionary measure, according to the document that Clarín was able to access.

As indicated through a statement, “Rodríguez Larreta will give a press conference on the new measures in the framework of the health situation.”

The first to speak after the meeting was the president, who said: “We are going to go ahead with the decree that we have put in place.” In addition, he assured that “the beginning of face-to-face classes coincide with the increase in cases.”

“I understand the desire and concern of the Head of Government, but I have a responsibility and I am going to enforce it. This is not an act of arrogance, it is not an act of arrogance,” argued Fernández.

In that sense, he assured that he studied in the last week “how is the movement of each society with the implementation of face-to-face classes” and affirmed that “they represent a third of the total circulation”.

The president received Rodríguez Larreta in Olivos, after the Buenos Aires head of government reject the new restrictions and present an appeal before the Supreme Court to prevent the suspension of face-to-face classes.

Fernández avoided guaranteeing the reopening of the schools beyond April 30, although he assured that he will make “every effort so that in 15 days the presence can return with more guarantees and more care.”

Regarding the appeal filed by Rodríguez Larreta, he warned that “the decision has been made and it will not be altered“because, he said, they are” convinced of what to do. “

In addition, he sent a direct criticism of the decision of the head of Government: “I am not a friend of judicializing politics. These discussions, these problems that are generated in a democracy are resolved as we have just tried to do. Chatting, seeing how we find solutions, not delivering the conflict to a judge, is not the way. Now, if they want to go to raise the subject before the Justice, that they raise it “.

JPE