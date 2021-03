The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was discharged this Wednesday after being hospitalized for 24 hours at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment due to an arrhythmia.

Rodríguez Larreta, who had had coronavirus last January, was in good general condition and was treated for this “benign” anomaly, according to sources consulted around him.

News in development.

JPE