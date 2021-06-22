The relationship between Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta he is not going through his best moment. It is no wonder, the PRO is pending to decide who leads the space that extends to the borders of Together for Change and that will probably install the name of who will be the presidential candidate in 2023.

“Horacio is very well positioned as a candidate for President in 2023, but today 2021 is at stake. He has the responsibility as head of the Capital to achieve, as far as possible, generate a consensus to avoid a STEP “, Macri fired on the morning of this Tuesday. What the former president claims to whoever was his right hand, is that there is not in the PRO internal confrontation both in the City and in the province.

The pose it did not fall well at all in the Head of the Buenos Aires government. Larreta always defined himself as a man of “consensus” and “dialogue.” That is why he was upset when he found out what Macri had said, showing him the lack of precisely those qualities.

“That Mauricio does not come to say that the responsibility of building consensus belongs to Horacio, because Horacio is a man of consensus, but all the time”, they point to Clarion near the mayor of the City.

On the other hand, in larretismo they consider that “It’s crazy” to ask that there is no STEP, at the Uspallata headquarters they do not “agree at all” with avoiding them and remember that Rodríguez Larreta places a lot of value on the primaries and often says: “We always did well, it gave us great visibility.”

Will Larreta and Macri reach an agreement on the formation of the lists? It seems difficult because both have taken their strategies too far, to a point of no return. At least they will try in a meeting that they have planned for this week.

Regarding the idea of ​​taking Diego Santilli as the first candidate for national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, in the City they insist that he is much better known than the radical Facundo Manes. They even reveal that at the dinner with mayors on Monday night, Néstor Grindetti in charge of Lanús, showed Larreta a survey of the third cordon of the Buenos Aires suburbs that positioned Santilli very well. They assure that serious polls are pretty even in the province for the Front of All and Together for Change.

Macri is upset by María Eugenia Vidal’s decision not to play in the province. The former governor would announce this weekend that he will compete for the City which would automatically confirm an intern with Patricia Bullrich.

Larreta collaborators clarify that Vidal was not decided by the head of government, “It was her personal decision”. The other topic they follow closely is the assembly of a space and the nomination of Florencio Randazzo, with the focus on that it will surely take away votes in the opposition. “But more is going to take from them”, they assert.

“I intend a united opposition, with a message of expansion because here in these elections we have a lot at stake, here the ones we have to lose the most are us“They heard Rodríguez Larreta say in one of the meetings with leaders.

This week, in fact, he had meetings with the socialist Roy Cortina, the radical Emiliano Yacobitti, the benchmark of the Maximiliano Ferraro Civic Coalition and with representatives of Graciela Ocaña’s party. All with a single objective, aiming to maintain the largest number of seats in the Buenos Aires Legislature.

Another concept that his relatives say that Larreta often repeats is “we have to aim for diversity because they are much more diverse”, alluding to the Frente de Todos, whose diversity is often transformed into a palatial interior.

In this scheme, he is convinced – they say – that the campaign has to be a message of hope, towards the future, beyond the difficult economic situation on which the larretismo considers that Alberto Fernández has no plan and the outlook could become much more complicated after the elections.