In the midst of the health crisis, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will formalize this Wednesday indoors a retouching in the cabinet that drags the approval of Rome: one of his henchmen will leave the Buenos Aires government to preside over a foundation promoted by Pope Francis.

Is about Juan Maquieyra, who in February was appointed as head of advisers to the head of Government – a position that did not exist until then – and who will still have to wait a while to formalize his new role, as confirmed to this newspaper sources of the City and collaborators of the official.

Rodríguez Larreta, crossed by the internal tensions of the PRO and once again devoted full time to the administration of the health crisis, plans to announce his departure at the cabinet meeting this Wednesday. And whiten the arrival of Julia Pomares, executive director of CIPPEC, as a replacement starting next month.

Julia Pomares, director of Cippec, in a 2018 meeting with Urtubey and Cornejo. It will be a new Buenos Aires functionary.

Despite its closeness to the political system – in particular, with PRO leaders – it is the first foray into public office by the director of the NGO. And the third addition to the Buenos Aires staff behind Fernando Straface, Secretary General and member of the small table of the Chief of the City, and Hernán Charosky.

The departure of Maquieyra -a low-profile official who, in the consideration of Rodríguez Larreta always had a privileged place despite recent rumors – and its new role, which will still have to wait a few months to formalize, adds a plus to the bond between the head of government and Francisco. A much more solid relationship than the one that, for example, the Pope maintained with Mauricio Macri during the four years of Cambiemos’ administration, crossed by a growing mutual distrust that the former president himself was in charge of confirming with the criticisms of the Church overturned in his recent book.

According to collaborators of the outgoing Chief of Advisors, the official will lead “a global youth training initiative promoted by Francisco and his encyclical Fratelli Tutti“, based in Madrid or Rome. A joint work between Scholas Ocurrentes, directed by Jose Maria del Corral, and the Spanish foundation Liderar con Sentido Común, chaired by the consultant Antonio Sola, who has presidential ambitions in his country.

Patricia Bullrich and Diego Santilli in May 2019, when they shared a position for National and City Security. Now they talk about the electoral strategy.

Sola, a former advisor to Sergio Massa and Peronist leaders such as Juan Manuel Urtubey, maintains a close relationship with the Pope. Just like Maquieyra. And that, for example, the leader Juan Grabois.

Maquieyra, former head of the Housing Institute, was one of the first links between Rodríguez Larreta and Grabois, with whom, at times, the head of government has many more coincidences than with some of the members of the PRO’s hard wing. Another of the links with the leader K is the minister Maria Migliore, which last year climbed positions in the cabinet.

A promotion that some officials clung to to undermine the figure of the young former head of the IVC, who he was about to be a minister until the name of Migliore appeared.

The internal retouch, which leaves Rodríguez Larreta with an even more oiled bond with the Vatican, occurs in moments of definitions for the head of Government, who deals daily with the internal struggle with the hard wing, led by Macri and Patricia bullrich.

Crossed by the health crisis and his resistance to toughen measures despite the record of cases in the City, Rodríguez Larreta must begin to decide in the coming weeks how will your electoral strategy be in Buenos Aires territory. And even more crucial: who will be the legislative head of that strategy.

Faced with this panorama, Bullrich and Diego Santilli They talked alone a few days ago, to try to lower tensions before a possible inmate who faces, beyond the names, Macri with Rodríguez Larreta. The former minister wants to be a candidate, but is willing to negotiate as long as, as she says among her intimates, they do not “invent” applicants for her.

In that list he puts María Eugenia Vidal, also close to Francisco, who this Wednesday presented his book and who 15 days ago modified the biography of his Twitter account: suggestively, he deleted the term “proudly from Buenos Aires” that he kept for the last year that he passed in silence.

Look also

