The Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, gave a press conference with his vice Diego Santilli where he presented the plan of “priorities” for the next three years of his administration.

There he also spoke about the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus that he is carrying out in Buenos Aires and also about the possibility of a closure after Easter.

“From the first day a year ago we have been transparent telling you day by day the evolution and measures we take. We are not driven by rumors. If there are rumors in the national government, you will have to ask them“, affirmed before the versions on a new quarantine.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli this Tuesday at a press conference.

News in development.

